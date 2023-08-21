Militants have had the ancient Malian city of Timbuktu under a blockade for several days, local officials said.

The militants "have blocked all the roads" in and out of the northern city on the edge of the Sahara, one local lawmaker told AFP news agency on Monday on condition of anonymity.

"Nothing is getting through between Timbuktu and the south," he added, saying connections along the nearby Niger River were also cut off.

"Everything's expensive in Timbuktu because products are no longer getting into the city," said a city hall official, who also requested anonymity. The official added that the militants had blocked the roads. "It's really difficult,"

One petrol station owner said price increases were taking a toll.

"A litre of petrol has gone from 845 CFA francs (around $1.40) to 1,250 CFA francs in a week," he said.

Related Mali, Burkina Faso send warplanes to Niger amid ECOWAS intervention concern

Earlier this month, social media messages attributed to a commander from the Al Qaeda-affiliated Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) said it had "declared war" on the Timbuktu region.

The messages warned trucks from Algeria, Mauritania and elsewhere in the region not to enter the city.