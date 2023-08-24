The Palestinian hamlet of al Qabun in the central occupied West Bank was silent this week — the grazing fields for sheep deserted, the empty schoolhouse locked, the makeshift homes left as steel carcasses.

The last families living there packed up two weeks ago, driven from their homes of nearly three decades by what they said was a year of intensified attacks and harassment by armed Israeli settlers living in unauthorised outposts on neighbouring hilltops.

“I feel like I’m a refugee here, and settlers are the owners of our land,” said Ali Abu Kbash, a shepherd who fled al Qabun with his four children and 60 sheep for the rocky slopes of a neighbouring village.

He said life had become unbearable as settlers tried to take over his fields with their sheep, tampered with the village’s water supply, and routinely burst into his village to harass residents.

The exodus from al Qabun, a small Bedouin village northeast of the city of Ramallah that numbered 89 people before the evacuation, represents the third case over four months in which a Palestinian community emptied out, according to data from UN monitors. Residents blame mounting settler violence.

For Palestinians, the recent wave of departures from Area C — the 60 percent of the occupied West Bank that has remained under Israeli military control since interim peace accords from the 1990s — is emblematic of a new stage in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as Israeli settlers double down on shepherding as a tool to seize land.

United Nations officials warn the trend is changing the map of the occupied West Bank, entrenching unauthorised outposts.

Some 500,000 Israelis have settled in the occupied West Bank — specifically in Area C — since Israel captured the territory, along with east Jerusalem and - Gaza, in the 1967 Mideast war.

Their presence is viewed by most of the international community as a major obstacle to peace.

Netanyahu's top objective

Settlement expansion has been promoted by successive Israeli governments over nearly six decades, but Netanyahu’s far-right government has made it a top priority.

Settler firebrand and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich plans to ask the government to allocate $180 million for occupied West Bank projects that could advance his goal of eliminating any differences between life in the illegal settlements and life within Israel’s internationally recognised borders.

"The displacement of Palestinians amid increasing settler violence is of a magnitude that we have not previously documented,” said Andrea De Domenico, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Settler attacks have displaced nearly 500 Palestinians, including 261 children, in the past year and a half, the office estimates.

A spokesperson for settlers in the region denied accusations of violence or aggression against Palestinian communities. “No one forced them out,” said Eliana Passentin. “They chose to leave.”

While Bedouin are traditionally nomadic, the recent departures are not voluntary seasonal migrations, residents and researchers said. Instead of moving to nearby hamlets before returning, Bedouin are fleeing the open areas of the occupied West Bank for populous towns under Palestinian Authority administrative control.

Most of the displaced villagers said they would like to go home one day but would not unless the outposts disappeared.

Out of 36 people who fled the Palestinian hamlet of al Baqa, east of Ramallah, in early July, just one six-person family has returned after settlers from a newly-established outpost wreaked havoc on the village, setting their sheep loose on Palestinian grazing fields and torching a home with people inside.

“The rest of my village is too scared to return,” said Mustafa Arara, a 24-year-old resident who recently went back.