Stagnant growth, high inflation and manufacturing weakness -- the challenges facing the German economy will be top of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's agenda when political life resumes in earnest following the summer break.

The outlook for a country long lauded as Europe's industrial powerhouse is deteriorating, with the IMF forecasting it will be the only major advanced economy to shrink this year.

Fresh data from the statistics office showed on Friday that the economy stagnated in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, following a winter recession.

The figure of zero growth for the three months to July was in line with a first estimate published in late July. Year on year, adjusted GDP contracted by 0.2 percent in the second quarter.

Two consecutive quarters of contraction commonly define a recession. Capital investment also grew modestly while exports fell 1.1 percent, the report showed.

But the remedies needed to get the country's stuttering motor running again are a matter of fierce debate within the country's uneasy, three-party ruling coalition.

Problems include weakness in the vast industrial sector and a lacklustre performance by exports, both of which have major impacts for the whole of the economy.

These two key pillars are particularly sensitive to surging inflation, rising eurozone interest rates and the struggling economy in China, Germany's top trading partner.

As a result of rising prices as well as the cost of credit in Europe and the United States, companies' order books are suffering, in a country where industry represents more than 25 percent of GDP.

Related German economy enters recession, with inflation hurting consumers

"Exports have created our wealth... but as the global economy weakens, Germany takes it harder than others," Economy Minister Robert Habeck told weekly Die Zeit.

On top of that, German firms had to contend with the energy shock triggered by Russia throttling crucial gas supplies after its invasion of Ukraine.

Although prices have fallen since peaking last year after the German government rushed to find new suppliers, they remain above their levels before the war started.

Is the government getting to grips with it?

The current government is the first ruling coalition to consist of three parties in Germany's post-war history, comprised of Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens -- in charge of the economy ministry -- and the pro-business FDP, who head the finance ministry.

But the coalition, which took power in late 2021, has been beset by disputes and squabbling, and economic policy is no exception.