WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger's military tells French ambassador to leave within 48 hours
The decision by the ruling military to expel the ambassador was taken partly due to his refusal to respond to an invitation to a meeting with Niger's minister of foreign affairs.
Niger's military tells French ambassador to leave within 48 hours
This decision follows a series of statements and demons trations hostile toward France since the Nigerien army overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, who has since been detained with his family. / Photo: AFP Archive
August 25, 2023

The military rulers who seized control of Niamey on July 26 have given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger, the country's minister of foreign affairs said in a statement.

Faced with "the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation" from the minister for a meeting and "other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger", the authorities have decided to withdraw their approval of Sylvain Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours, the statement said on Friday.

This decision follows a series of statements and demonstrations against France since Niger's army overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, who has since been detained with his family.

The military leaders accuse Paris of wanting to intervene militarily in Niger in order to reinstate Bazoum and claim that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is an organisation in the pocket of former regional colonial power France.

Recommended

ECOWAS has imposed heavy economic sanctions on Niger following the coup and has threatened the use of armed force to restore constitutional order.

France has some 1,500 troops stationed in Niger to aid in fighting militant groups that have plagued the country along with the wider Sahel region for years.

RelatedUS official heads to West Africa in bid to undo Niger's coup
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US