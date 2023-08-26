TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye marks historic victory in Battle of Malazgirt
The Malazgirt victory of 1071 accelerated the decline of the Byzantine Empire, paving the way for both the Ottoman Empire and the modern Republic of Türkiye.
Türkiye marks historic victory in Battle of Malazgirt
The President Erdogan commemorated with gratitude all the heroes of the victory, including Alp Arslan, sultan of the Seljuk Empire. / Photo: AA
August 26, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked the 952nd anniversary of the Battle of Malazgirt, a historic victory for Turks in Anatolia, later the home of both the Ottoman Empire and the Republic of Türkiye.

"The truth should never be forgotten that Malazgirt was no ordinary battle, no ordinary victory," Erdogan said at an event in the eastern Mus province, the site of the battle nearly a millennium ago.

"We did not set foot in Anatolia with Malazgirt," Erdogan added, speaking of the Turkish people. “We had long since been here. Malazgirt opened the gateway to our political sovereignty in Anatolia.”

The president also commemorated with gratitude all the heroes of the victory, including Alp Arslan, sultan of the Seljuk Empire.

"History changed when the gateway to Anatolia was opened to the Turks 952 years ago. The spirit of unity and solidarity of the victory at Malazgirt, inherited from our distinguished forebears, will continue to guide future generations," first lady Emine Erdogan said on X, formerly Twitter.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also marked the victory of Malazgirt, "one of the pages of pride in our glorious history."

"Our beloved nation continues its progress with the same consciousness and determination, inspired by our ancestors who made Anatolia our homeland and whose past is full of heroism," Kurtulmus said on X.

Recommended

The pivotal victory made Anatolia "our eternal homeland and shaped world history," said Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

"Together with the spirit of 1071, we will carry this cherished homeland, entrusted to us by our heroic forebears to a much stronger future," Altun said on X.

Turkish control of Anatolia began with the Battle of Malazgirt, also known as the Battle of Malazgirt, on August 26, 1071, which saw the Seljuk Turks led by Sultan Alp Arslan defeat a much larger Byzantine army.

The victory accelerated the decline of the Byzantine Empire and led to more Turks settling in the region, paving the way for both the Ottoman Empire and the modern Republic of Türkiye, founded a century ago this year.

Hundreds of years later, foreign occupation prompted Türkiye’s War of Independence in 1919, in which Turkish forces – led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – eventually drove the invaders from Anatolia.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories, which became a part of the Republic of Türkiye a year later.

RelatedHow Turks Came To Anatolia: The Battle Of Manzikert
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan