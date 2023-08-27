Three US Marines have died after an Osprey aircraft has crashed on a remote tropical island north of Australia's mainland, US military officials said.

"There were a total of 23 personnel on board. Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition," a US Marines official said in a statement on Sunday.

Rescue efforts were complicated by the location of the crash - the remote and sparsely populated Melville Island about 60 kilometres north of the Australian mainland.

"Recovery efforts are ongoing," US officials said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the incident had been launched.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as "tragic" and "regrettable" but stressed that authorities were still trying to piece together what happened.

"We want to make sure that any information that is provided is absolutely accurate," he told reporters.

The Osprey - a mix between a helicopter and a plane - was taking part in the Predators Run exercises, a joint series of warfighting drills involving thousands of soldiers from the US and Australia, as well as other militaries such as Indonesia and the Philippines.

Northern Australia has become an increasingly important staging ground for the US military in recent years, as Washington and Canberra work together to counter China's growing clout in the Asia-Pacific region.

Related Australia deploys largest warship in military drills with US, Phillipines

Troubled aircraft