TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Faith unites: Turkish Jews extend help to restore mosque in Greece
Turkish Jewish community lends support to restoring a mosque on the Greek island of Kos, which was damaged in the 2017 earthquake.
Faith unites: Turkish Jews extend help to restore mosque in Greece
Built in 1724 by Defterdar Ibrahim Efendi, the mosque is one of the two Muslim places for offering prayers on the island.  Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
August 28, 2023

The Turkish Jewish community has extended assistance towards the restoration of a mosque on the Greek island of Kos, which suffered damage in the 2017 earthquake alongside a synagogue.

During 2017, a significant number of locations on Kos Island experienced damage due to the earthquake's impact. Among these was the Mosque of Kos Island, also referred to as the Defterdar Mosque, which saw the collapse of its minaret and extensive structural harm.

Over the past six years, while the Defterdar Mosque remained in ruins, the Greek government undertook the restoration of the island's synagogue.

Representatives from the Turkish Jewish Community attended the inauguration ceremony of the renovated synagogue during their visit to the island.

Following their visit, they conveyed a message to Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, expressing their willingness to contribute to the mosque's repair.

On the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), the Foundation of the Chief Rabbinate of Türkiye's Jewish Community expressed gratitude to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the synagogue's restoration. However, it also highlighted the continued state of disrepair of the mosque, conveying regret for its condition.

"Today, with joy, we have come to the beautiful island of Kos. We thank you for restoring the Kos Synagogue. Unfortunately, it saddens us to see that the Kos Mosque is still in this ruined state," the post added.

Recommended

It was emphasised that the community is committed to rebuilding and reviving the Antakya Synagogue, which collapsed due to earthquakes on February 6th, situated in Türkiye's Hatay province.

The community conveyed a unifying message, underscoring their shared dedication to revitalising their beliefs:

“If you kindly give us -the Jewish Community of Türkiye- the permission to rebuild the Kos mosque too, we are volunteering for it under the supervision of the Greek authorities. Let's bring life to our faiths and honour the houses of our One and Only God.”

'Coexistence of all faiths is human ideal'

AK Party Spokesperson Omer Celik responded to the Turkish Jewish Community's message, expressing gratitude from Ankara. Celik commended the Jewish citizens for their sensitivity and stated:

"While fascist attacks on the Quran and all sacred books continue in various countries in Europe, our Jewish citizens have conveyed a very valuable and gentle message to the whole world and Europe, meaning respect for freedom of belief and values.”

“This sensitivity is a common value of our country. The coexistence of all faiths freely is a human ideal,” he concluded.

RelatedQuran burnings show moral decay of the West
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan