WORLD
3 MIN READ
Paramilitary RSF says it backs ceasefire, proposes 'Sudan Reborn' vision
Sudan's paramilitary force (RSF) and the army blame each other for starting the war on April 15, after weeks of tension over the integration of their troops into a single force.
Paramilitary RSF says it backs ceasefire, proposes 'Sudan Reborn' vision
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo committed the RSF to previously floated principles such as federal, multicultural rule, democratic elections, and a single army. / Photo: AFP
August 28, 2023

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said it was open to a long-term ceasefire with the army and presented its vision for a "Sudan Reborn", an initiative that could revive efforts to hold direct talks between the warring parties.

The statement came as fighting between the RSF and the army enters its 20th week with no side claiming victory while millions have been driven from their homes in the capital and other cities.

The United Nations has warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions", with rising hunger, collapsing healthcare, and wrecked infrastructure. The RSF and allied militias have also been accused of ethnic cleansing in West Darfur.

The two sides led the country together since toppling Omar al Bashir in 2019 and pushing civilian politicians out of the government in a coup in 2021.

RelatedSudan faces a humanitarian emergency of 'epic proportions, warns UN

Dagalo's 'Sudan Reborn' plan

In the statement released late on Sunday, RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo appeared willing to negotiate with the army over the shape of the future Sudanese state, going beyond the technicalities of a permanent ceasefire which have hindered Saudi and US-sponsored mediation efforts.

"Efforts to end the protracted crisis must be directed toward achieving a lasting ceasefire, coupled with comprehensive political solutions that address the root causes of Sudan's wars," the statement said.

Recommended

Under his "Sudan Reborn" plan, Dagalo committed the RSF to previously floated principles such as federal, multicultural rule, democratic elections, and a single army.

The statement came after army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan arrived on Sunday in Port Sudan on his first trip outside the capital since fighting broke out. Government sources say he will travel to Saudi Arabia and Egypt for talks.

RelatedSudanese people support army's fight against paramilitary forces: envoy

Pro-democracy politicians warned Burhan against announcing a new government, saying it would prompt the RSF to form a parallel authority.

Regional mediators have appeared to accept a future role for soldiers in a transitional government.

But on Friday, the ambassador of the United States, one of the main sponsors of the post-Bashir transition, wrote on X that "the belligerents, who have demonstrated they are not fit to govern, must end the conflict and transfer power to a civilian transitional government".

RelatedSudan's 5th month of conflict: death, displacement and looming famine
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports