Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was remanded in jail over a leaked documents case, extending his detention despite the suspension of his prison term for graft a day earlier.

Khan, 70, has been tangled in a slew of legal cases he says are politically motivated since being ousted from power last year.

The hearing of the case, commonly known as the "cipher case" was held at a prison due to "security reasons" in the northeastern Attock district, where Khan is currently incarcerated.

The case is related to diplomatic communications between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan says was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government. The US and the Pakistan military have denied the claim.

"Imran Khan's judicial remand in the cypher case has been extended for 14 days," Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar said on Wednesday after the hearing.

On Tuesday, another court suspended Khan's three-year prison term for graft handed down early in August -- a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections.

But authorities kept him in custody at Attock prison, around 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Islamabad, after arresting him over a case alleging he had leaked classified state documents.

"This constitutes a manipulation of justice," Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, another of Khan's lawyers, said Tuesday.

Wednesday's hearing was held under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, with only lawyers present.

The vice chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, has also been arrested over the same case.