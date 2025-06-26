Japan's tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa embarked for the United States on Thursday for the seventh time to negotiate tariffs that are hurting Japan's economy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump agreed to push ahead with trade talks when they met in Canada in mid-June, but failed to agree to a tariff deal.

"Tariffs have been imposed on autos, auto parts, steel and aluminium, and some of them have doubled to 50 percent along with 10 percent general tariff. These are causing daily losses to Japan's economy," Akazawa said last month.

Japan also faces a 24 percent tariff rate starting in July unless it can negotiate a deal with Washington.

In a bid to reach an agreement with the US, Japan is also proposing a mechanism to reduce the auto tariff rate based on how much countries contribute to the US auto industry.

Big Progress!

On his first visit to the US on April 16, after being appointed the chief tariff negotiator, Akazawa met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, but unexpectedly, President Trump inserted himself in the meeting directly.

“Hopefully something can be worked out which is good (GREAT!) for Japan and the USA!” Trump wrote in a social media post ahead of the meeting.

Afterwards, he posted: “A great honour to have just met with the Japanese delegation on trade. Big Progress!”

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba said that Akazawa told him from Washington that the talks were “very candid and constructive”.

Corn and Soybeans

On his second visit on April 30, Akazawa offered to buy more US corn and soybeans or continue discussions on developing liquefied natural gas (LNG) fields in Alaska, but no concrete agreement was reached.