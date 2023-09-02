The director general-elect of the International Organization for Migration [IOM] has called for urgent solutions to address climate crisis and human mobility challenges because the world has entered "the era of climate migration."

"Solutions to address the nexus of climate change and human mobility at a continental scale are urgent," Amy Pope said in a statement on Friday.

The call for action came ahead of the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi from September 4 - 6.

The Summit is the largest gathering of African heads of state, ministers, UN agencies, humanitarian and development partners, private sector and youth in the continent’s history, the statement said.

"African countries are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, experiencing the dire impacts of the climate crisis including drought, flooding, extreme weather temperatures, rising sea levels," it said.

Related Pope denounces 'terrible world war' against environment, climate injustice

Working towards COP28 agreement