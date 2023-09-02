US jets carried out air strikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, which is the scene of a clashes between Arab tribes and the terrorist group PKK/YPG, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local sources.

They told the news agency that Iran-backed groups gathered in the area, which stretches from Abu Kamal in the east of Deir Ezzor to the Euphrates River.

US warplanes targeted two military vehicles, according to observations by the Syrian regime opposition.

There were dead and wounded in the vehicles and ammunition in the vehicles exploded, the sources added.

Iranian involvement