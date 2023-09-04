Asian stocks have risen on hopes the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle following a positive US jobs report.

Monday's confidence has been buoyed recently by a string of reports pointing to a softening of the labour market and signs the economy is slowing, indicating the central bank's monetary tightening is kicking in.

Adding to the upbeat mood was the hope that China will continue to unveil measures to boost its stuttering economy and beleaguered property sector.

While the 187,000 new jobs in August was more than forecast, the figures for the previous two months were revised significantly lower, while wage growth cooled.

The readings suggested the economy was not in danger of tipping into recession while at the same time slowing enough to justify not lifting borrowing costs any further — a so-called "Goldilocks" scenario.

"Fed chair (Jerome) Powell, or President (Joe) Biden for that matter, probably couldn't have scripted a better August employment report if they’d tried," said Ray Attrill at National Australian Bank.

"The Goldilocks metaphor is much used and abused in economic and financial circles, but in relation to the various 'soft landing' signals emanating from the report, on this occasion, it does seem entirely appropriate.

"The upshot of Friday’s report is that the market-implied chances of a Fed rate hike of 20 September have reduced to about seven percent from 12 percent beforehand."