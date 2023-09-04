BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
US jobs data eases rate pressure on Fed, lifting Asian stocks
Asian markets had a strong opening week with gains across major cities like Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo following a positive day on Wall Street.
US jobs data eases rate pressure on Fed, lifting Asian stocks
#FCR63 : Asian markets lifted by growing trade optimism / Photo: AFP
September 4, 2023

Asian stocks have risen on hopes the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle following a positive US jobs report.

Monday's confidence has been buoyed recently by a string of reports pointing to a softening of the labour market and signs the economy is slowing, indicating the central bank's monetary tightening is kicking in.

Adding to the upbeat mood was the hope that China will continue to unveil measures to boost its stuttering economy and beleaguered property sector.

While the 187,000 new jobs in August was more than forecast, the figures for the previous two months were revised significantly lower, while wage growth cooled.

The readings suggested the economy was not in danger of tipping into recession while at the same time slowing enough to justify not lifting borrowing costs any further — a so-called "Goldilocks" scenario.

"Fed chair (Jerome) Powell, or President (Joe) Biden for that matter, probably couldn't have scripted a better August employment report if they’d tried," said Ray Attrill at National Australian Bank.

"The Goldilocks metaphor is much used and abused in economic and financial circles, but in relation to the various 'soft landing' signals emanating from the report, on this occasion, it does seem entirely appropriate.

"The upshot of Friday’s report is that the market-implied chances of a Fed rate hike of 20 September have reduced to about seven percent from 12 percent beforehand."

RelatedThree top Chinese banks cut interest rates to boost flagging economy
Recommended

Asian markets leap

After a broadly positive day on Wall Street, Asia enjoyed a healthy start to the week. Hong Kong jumped almost two percent as investors played catch-up with Friday's regional advance after being closed because of a typhoon.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also in the green.

Investors are also keeping an eye on China, hoping for more measures to stimulate the economy after a number of announcements last week, including reducing mortgage down-payments and tax incentives.

"While these individual easing measures may not appear substantial, their collective implementation clearly signals policymakers' intentions to stabilise the property market, spur economic growth, and boost overall sentiment," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Further targeted measures are anticipated to be incrementally introduced until policymakers are content with the achieved results."

However, observers say that traders are yearning for the government to unveil a big-bang stimulus similar to the $550 billion seen in 2008 during the global financial crisis.

News that battered developer Country Garden had won approval from creditors to extend a deadline for a key bond repayment, narrowly avoiding a potential default, provided some much-needed relief from worries over the property sector.

RelatedAdani Group used 'opaque' offshore funds to invest in stocks: report
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call