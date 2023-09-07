TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
MIT neutralises so-called financial head of PKK/YPG terror group
Terrorist Zulfiye Binbir, codenamed Rojna, served as a self-proclaimed economic leader of the PKK/YPG and participated in the abduction of a district governor candidate and a military officer in 2011.
MIT neutralises so-called financial head of PKK/YPG terror group
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
September 7, 2023

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Zulfiye Binbir, who was responsible for managing the financial transactions of the PKK/YPG terror group and was on the Green Category of the Wanted Terrorists List in the Rumeylan region of Syria.

Binbir, who had operated in Türkiye for many years and was involved in numerous terrorist actions during her activities, had been under MIT surveillance for a long time due to her involvement in organising the abduction of Kenan Erenoglu, a district governor candidate who was doing an internship at the Mus Governorship in 2011, and Aykut Celik, who was serving in the military.

MIT closely monitored the activities and contacts of Zulfiye Binbir, also known by the codename Rojna, and decided to carry out the operation based on intelligence gathered from the field and data analysis.

Following the decision, MIT, through its field agents, successfully neutralised Binbir, who was listed in the "Wanted Terrorists List" under the Green Category.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Who is Zulfiye Binbir?

According to information obtained from security sources, Zulfiye Binbir joined the rural ranks of the PKK terrorist organisation in 1993. After serving in Amed and Garzan provinces, she crossed into Iraq in 1997 and continued her terrorist activities in that area until 2004.

Recommended

In 2011, Binbir was among the organisation's members who carried out a roadblock action, kidnapping Kenan Erenoglu, interning at the Mus Governorship, and Aykut Celik, serving in the military. In 2012, Binbir received ideological training at the terrorist organisation's Zeynep Kinaci Academy in Iraq's Hinere region.

After completing her training, she was assigned to the Syria region. During her time in Syria, she was responsible for training newly recruited members of the organisation and was appointed as the so-called security commander in Kobani in 2018.

During Türkiye's Peace Spring Operation in 2019, she served as the representative for the "Women's Protection Units" (YPJ), the female-only branch of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate.

Starting from 2021, Zulfiye Binbir was among the so-called financial/economic leaders of the terrorist organisation in Kamisli.

Security sources stated that the neutralisation of Binbir, among the economic leaders of the PKK/YPG, will disrupt the terrorist organisation's activities in this field.

Thanks to its intelligence network in Syria, the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has been conducting successful operations, rendering the terrorist organisation's leadership unable to operate.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedMIT neutralises Iraq-Syria courier chief of the PKK/KCK in Northern Iraq
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year