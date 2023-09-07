The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Zulfiye Binbir, who was responsible for managing the financial transactions of the PKK/YPG terror group and was on the Green Category of the Wanted Terrorists List in the Rumeylan region of Syria.

Binbir, who had operated in Türkiye for many years and was involved in numerous terrorist actions during her activities, had been under MIT surveillance for a long time due to her involvement in organising the abduction of Kenan Erenoglu, a district governor candidate who was doing an internship at the Mus Governorship in 2011, and Aykut Celik, who was serving in the military.

MIT closely monitored the activities and contacts of Zulfiye Binbir, also known by the codename Rojna, and decided to carry out the operation based on intelligence gathered from the field and data analysis.

Following the decision, MIT, through its field agents, successfully neutralised Binbir, who was listed in the "Wanted Terrorists List" under the Green Category.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Who is Zulfiye Binbir?

According to information obtained from security sources, Zulfiye Binbir joined the rural ranks of the PKK terrorist organisation in 1993. After serving in Amed and Garzan provinces, she crossed into Iraq in 1997 and continued her terrorist activities in that area until 2004.