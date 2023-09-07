The UN chief expressed his concern over the situation in Myanmar, urging the military authorities to listen to its people, release political prisoners, and return to democracy.

"I remain deeply concerned about the worsening political, humanitarian, and human rights situation in Myanmar, including Rakhine State, and the plight of the massive number of refugees living in desperate conditions," said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a news conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Indonesia.

Indonesia has been hosting the 43rd summit of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders since Monday.

'Release all political prisoners'

While appreciating ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus, he urged all countries to continue to seek a unified strategy towards Myanmar, according to a statement on the UN's official website.