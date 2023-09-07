The Pentagon is repositioning some troops and equipment within Niger and will withdraw a small number of non-essential personnel "out of an abundance of caution," US officials have told the Reuters news agency, the first major American military movement in Niger since a coup in July.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday, declined to say how many personnel would be departing and how many were repositioning within Niger from Air Base 101 in Niamey, the capital, to Air Base 201 in the city of Agadez.

Before this movement, there were 1,100 troops in the West African country.

"This consolidation represents prudent military planning to safeguard US assets while continuing to address the threat of violent extremism in the region," one of the officials said.

"This does not change our overall force posture in Niger, and we continue to review all options as we assess a way forward," the official added.

"The movement of US assets has been coordinated with and approved by the appropriate authorities."

The officials declined to give more details on the reason for the repositioning. It is generally easier to evacuate people from a single location, though there is no evidence that is imminent.

US seeking diplomatic resolution