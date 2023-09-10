Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seeking Beijing's support to join the recently expanded BRICS group of emerging economies as he makes a state visit to China.

The BRICS bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - agreed at their annual summit last month to admit six new full members.

In an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua on Saturday, Maduro said he aimed to secure "the entry of Venezuela into BRICS, with the support of China, with the support of all countries".

Beijing, Maduro said, could help to achieve the accession of "a country with the largest oil reserves in the world".

"The enlarged BRICS could be defined as the great engine for the acceleration of the birth of a new world, a world of cooperation where the global south has the leading voice," Maduro told Xinhua.

"The BRICS nations accelerate the de-dollarization of the world, the emergence of a new international financial system, of a new just economic order," he said.