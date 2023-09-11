WORLD
3 MIN READ
France, Bangladesh ink deals on infrastructure, satellite technology
President Macron's visit to Dhaka follows a Pacific trip in July to the French overseas territory, as well as a stopover in Sri Lanka, in which he outlined his "Indo-Pacific strategy" aimed at "recommitting" France to the region.
France, Bangladesh ink deals on infrastructure, satellite technology
France has also praised Bangladesh’s "leading contribution" to the UN peacekeeping missions. / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron has witnessed the signature of a deal to facilitate loans to Bangladesh aimed at infrastructure development, as well as a letter of intent to provide the South Asian country with an earth observation satellite system.

This came during Macron's two-day visit to Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Monday where he met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division signed the agreement with the French Development Agency.

A letter of intent was also signed to provide Bangladesh with an earth observation satellite system through cooperation between Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited, or BSCL, and Airbus Defense and Space SAS, France.

"The satellite that we will buy will travel through the orbit around 350 miles above the earth. This will be used mainly to observe the status of our crops and the sea. Currently, we don’t have any monitoring capabilities across the vast sea," state-run Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. Chairman Shahjahan Mahmud was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

Bangladesh bought its first geostationary communications and broadcasting satellite, named Bangabandhu Satellite-1 and launched in 2018, from France, where it was manufactured by Thales Alenia Space.

Bangladeshi media positively reported his visit, with many seeing it as a step to bring in investments from France in sectors where the United States, China and India are heavily engaged.

Some even said the visit may have a political and strategic significance ahead of Bangladesh’s next general election, expected in early January.

Recommended
RelatedMacron hails Bangladesh's progress in rare trip to Asian country

Humanitarian efforts

France has also praised Bangladesh’s "leading contribution" to the UN peacekeeping missions and peacebuilding processes, particularly in Africa, as well as the country's humanitarian efforts, providing shelter and support to the forcibly displaced Rohingya from Myanmar over the years, the statement said.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to the voluntary and safe repatriation of Rohingya to their ancestral homeland.

France also announced an additional contribution of 1M euros to the World Food Program’s activities in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar.

RelatedRohingya fleeing to Bangladesh risk sickness for safety
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'