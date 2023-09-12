Former US president Donald Trump has filed a motion seeking to disqualify US District Judge Tanya Chutkan from presiding over one of the criminal cases charging him with trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

Trump, the front runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said last month he planned to seek Chutkan's recusal as well as a change of venue for the case.

Trump argued in a court filing on Monday that Chutkan’s prior statements appearing to refer to his role in influencing the Jan. 6, 2021, the US Capitol riot by his supporters raise questions about her impartiality in the case.

The court filing cites a remark Chutkan made at a 2022 sentencing hearing for a Capitol riot defendant in which she suggested that the rioter was motivated by "blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day," after some defendants argued they thought they were doing what Trump wanted.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the comment indicated the judge’s belief that Trump “should be prosecuted and imprisoned.”

'Judge's statements taint proceedings'

Trump has been charged by US Special Counsel Jack Smith with four felony counts for allegedly plotting to subvert the results of the 2020 election. That is one of four criminal cases he faces as he runs for the Republican nomination in 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"Although Judge Chutkan may genuinely intend to give President Trump a fair trial — and may believe that she can do so — her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings, regardless of outcome," Trump's lawyers wrote.