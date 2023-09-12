Hundreds of trucks and travellers were stranded on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a week into the closure of the nations' busiest crossing after a gunfight erupted across the frontier.

Jamal Nasir, deputy commissioner of Khyber district, said 1,300 vehicles, including trucks and trailers, were sitting idle on Tuesday, waiting for the international trade hub to reopen.

"Fruit and vegetable trucks have been turned back because their cargo was either rotten or feared to rot," he told the AFP news agency.

Islamabad and Kabul have been in diplomatic deadlock since border guards opened fire at the Torkham crossing, halfway between the two capitals, in a dispute over an under-construction Afghan outpost.

Each blamed the other for firing the first salvo last Wednesday, souring already poor relations between Islamabad and Afghanistan's Taliban government.

The Pakistan side of the border - usually bustling with pedestrian and truck traffic - was abandoned on Monday, with markets and offices shut and crowds of travellers sheltering in nearby mosques.

Pakistan is in the grip of an economic downturn, while Afghanistan is still reeling from the mass withdrawal of foreign aid in response to the Taliban's return to government two years ago.

Ghani Gul, a 55-year-old Afghan, was still stranded in Pakistan six days after attempting to return home after receiving medical treatment in Peshawar.

"I am stuck here, and I have no money left," he said. "Why should I suffer from the border closure? Both countries should do what they want, but at least leave the border open for common people."

On the Afghan side, officials and residents staged a small protest on Monday, marching towards the closed border gates.

"Pakistan should not involve traders in politics," said truck driver Siddiqullah, who goes by one name. "How are traders and the poor at fault?"