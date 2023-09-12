Child poverty in the United States has more than doubled, and median household income declined last year when coronavirus pandemic-era government benefits expired, and inflation kept rising, according to figures released by the US Census Bureau.

At the same time, the official poverty rate for Black Americans dropped to its lowest level on record, and income inequality declined for the first time since 2007; when looking at pre-tax income, due to income declines in the middle and top income brackets, according to the figure released on Tuesday.

However, income inequality increased when using after-tax income, another result of the end of pandemic-era tax credits.

The reports reflected the sometimes-conflicting factors last year buffeting US households.

Workers faced a robust jobs market, with the number of full-time employees increasing year over year, the share of women working full-time year-round reaching an all-time high and an increase in income for households run by someone with no high school diploma.

But they also faced rising inflation and the end of pandemic-era stimulus benefits.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which started in 2020, the federal government expanded the child tax credit and sent payments to people who had suffered from the pandemic, lowering poverty measures in 2021.

The expansion of the child tax credit expired at the end of 2021, and other pandemic-related benefits have expired within the past year.

As a result, the supplemental poverty measure rate for children jumped 7.2 percentage points to 12.4 percent in 2022, according to the Census Bureau.

"This represents a return to child poverty levels prior to the pandemic," Liana Fox, an assistant division chief at the Census Bureau, said during a news conference.

"We did see the child tax credit had a substantial decrease in child poverty."

Biden blames Republicans

In a statement, President Joe Biden blamed congressional Republicans for failing to extend the enhanced child tax credit and vowed to restore it.

"The rise reported today in child poverty is no accident," said Biden, a Democrat.

Opponents objected to extending the credit out of concern that the money would discourage people from working and that any additional federal spending would fuel inflation, which climbed to a 40-year high.

Before the pandemic, Mary Downey would receive from 400 to 600 calls a month from people seeking assistance from the centre that she operates for homeless people and those living in poverty in Osceola County, Florida.

She is now receiving 1,800 calls a month.

The expiration of the child tax credit expansion has been "devastating" to the people she serves in metro Orlando, and addressing poverty should be a bipartisan issue, she said.