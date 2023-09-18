As the Oslo Accords enter their 30th anniversary on September 13, what’s remained of this historic agreement is nothing but a hollowed structure with a complex tapestry of unfulfilled promises.

Signed by Palestinian and Israeli leaders at the White House on September 13, 1993, the accords were a result of hard negotiations in Oslo, Norway, and described as a hope for peace in Palestine.

The Accords brought together then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) leader Yasser Arafat. Their aim was to initiate a process leading to a two-state solution that would finally bring an end to decades of conflict.

Yet, as we look back at this milestone, Israel’s dithering and increasing use of violence against Palestinians violated the historic agreement.

Structural imbalance

From the outset, the Oslo Accords exhibited a structural imbalance that favoured Israel. Critics argue that it yielded what some call hegemonic peace where Israeli occupiers held disproportionate power.

The PLO was compelled to recognise Israel as a fully-fledged state occupying 78 percent of historic Palestine, while Israel merely acknowledged the PLO as the representative of the Palestinian people, with no recognition of a Palestinian state.

And there was no agreement to freeze the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Deferred critical issues

Oslo's deliberate strategy of deferring "final status issues" such as the establishment of a Palestinian state, security arrangements, the status of Jerusalem, and Palestinian refugees contributed to its ultimate failure. After seven years of inconclusive interim agreements, the Oslo process reached an impasse, leading to the eruption of the second Palestinian Intifada in 2000.

Settlement expansion and infrastructure development