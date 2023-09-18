The 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) will see a high-level annual meeting of the 193-member General Assembly begin in New York from September 19.

Presidents, prime ministers and monarchs from 145 nation-states are afforded an opportunity to outline their top priorities over the course of the next year, with the focus set to touch upon the global crisis and lack of action.

This year's theme is entitled “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all.”

According to the UN, "the Summit will respond to the impact of multiple and interlocking crises facing the world and it is hoped will reignite a sense of hope, optimism, and enthusiasm for the 2030 Agenda."

Amid what is expected to be the first full meeting for global leaders since the global pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War and the climate crisis are expected to take centre-stage at the UNGA this week, as global south nations push to address inequality and socio-economic disparities.

Analysts and diplomats suggest this year's event, which is the UN's most widely observed meeting, will take place amid a polarising and divisive global point in time - arguably the most challenging since the Cold War period.

Push for changes to the globe’s financial architecture

Nation-states have felt the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, the impact of Covid-19, soaring food prices, the climate crisis, global conflicts and global failure to tackle poverty and hunger.

“Global systems and frameworks have let you down,” announced UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, speaking at the G77, a coalition of 134 global south nations, at the weekend. “The conclusion is clear: the world is failing developing countries.”

Guterres also acknowledged that while some nations have successfully lifted millions from poverty there are deep-lying challenges, calling for reforms to multilateral bodies setup after WW2.

The UN and the Security Council, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) he said need to reform to make them "more fair and more equitable, and more representative of the world today.”

Guterres sees such reform as necessary to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Consensus among the Global South

For nations from the Global South, their priority at the UNGA is expected to centre on a push for definitive action relating to 17 global goals that was first agreed upon in September 2015 - including Zero Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Wellbeing, Quality Education and Clean water and sanitation.

Divisions and non-attendance

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting the US from September 16-20.

Erdogan is set to engage in a range of top-level meetings and discussions, including meetings with figures from the Turkish and Turkish-American communities, business leaders among others.

Reportedly for the first time in a number of years US Joe Biden is expected to be the only leader from the top-five powerful veto-wielding nations on the UN Security Council to attend in person.

Consequently among developing nations, this has reportedly led to private complaints that their voice and demands will not be heard by developed nations.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping attended the BRICS summit of emerging nations last month. However, he has not attended for several years in person and is reportedly sending Vice President Han Zheng

Russian President Vladimir Putin who has an International Criminal Court arrest warrant relating to alleged war-crimes in Ukraine will not attend the UNGA meeting.