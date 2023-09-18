A Palestinian photojournalist who was severely injured on his hand by Israeli army fire while covering a protest demonstration has arrived in Türkiye for treatment.

Ashraf Amra, a freelancer for Türkiye's news agency, Anadolu, arrived in Istanbul on Monday on a Turkish Airlines flight from Cairo, Egypt’s capital.

On Friday, Amra was covering a protest demonstration of Palestinians near the border in the Khan Younis region in the east of the Gaza when Israeli soldiers opened fire to disperse them.

Twelve Palestinians were injured by live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas shells. The Israeli army's fire severely injured Amra's hand.

The Israeli soldiers opened intense fire on the Palestinians and deliberately targeted the journalists at the scene, Amra told Anadolu at the airport.

“I was one of the journalists who wore the uniform that stated 'Press'. What we document and photograph is clearly visible through the cameras. However, Israeli soldiers threw explosives directly at me, while I was holding the camera in my hand,” he said.