The MIT, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation, has neutralised Servin Derik, codenamed Uman Dervis, who was responsible for the terror organisation YPG/YPJ’s operations in Syria’s Manbij.

The high-profile terrorist was also one of the leaders responsible for coordinating PKK's activities in Turkish cities, organising planned operations from Syria to Türkiye.

Derik was added to MIT's target list after she participated in attacks against Turkish security forces and oversaw terrorists who had been prepared to conduct operations in Türkiye.

She was located in Manbij after the MIT gave its field operatives the order to neutralise her. Derik and her guards were ‘neutralised’ in an operation carried out by the MIT on September 15.

Luxembourg issues condolences

Luxembourg, a member of the European Union (EU), has issued a condolence statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the dead terrorist.

Luxembourg “deeply regrets the killing in a targeted drone strike of 3 members of the Women’s Defence Units (YPJ) in Manbij, Syria last Friday,” the country’s foreign ministry said.