An attack on two military camps in northern Mali claimed by armed rebel groups killed five soldiers, while 11 others are missing, the army said.

It was the latest attack against army positions in northern Mali, which, in addition to suffering frequent attacks by militants, has seen a resurgence of activity by separatist armed groups in recent weeks.

The army said late on Monday on social media that it had lost a plane during the fighting in the town of Lere, in the Timbuktu Region of northern Mali.

Around 30 assailants were "neutralised" in the attack on Sunday, which the army said was carried out by "terrorists".

The Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), an alliance of armed groups dominated by Tuaregs who took up arms in 2012 seeking autonomy or independence, had already claimed responsibility for the attack.

It also said it took control of two military camps in Lere and shot down an army plane.

The attackers then either left or were driven out by the army backed up by air force power, according to contradictory accounts from the two sides.

Information provided by both camps is difficult to verify in the remote area.

The CMA resumed its operations against the Malian army earlier this month, after months of tensions with the government.