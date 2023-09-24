Archaeologists in the ancient city of Aizanoi in Türkiye’s Kutahya province have uncovered remnants of cosmetic products, including jewelry items and makeup materials, used by Roman women more than 2,000 years ago.

Aizanoi is renowned for its well-preserved Temple of Zeus in Anatolia, listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2012.

Gokhan Coskun, an archaeologist at Dumlupinar University and head of the excavation, said on Saturday that the majority of the work took place in the agora (marketplace) to the east of the Temple of Zeus.

Coskun said his team reached the 2,000-year-old shops in the marketplace. "Our work is not limited to just inside the shops. It continues around them as well,” he said.

During excavations, the team discovered various inscriptions providing insights into the establishment and operation of the ancient shops, shedding light on the city's commercial and social structure.

Coskun expressed his excitement about the findings.

"We determined that the place we completely uncovered was a shop that sold cosmetic products such as perfumes, jewelry and makeup materials. During the excavation here, we encountered a large number of perfume bottles. In addition to these, there are jewelry items. Among these, there are various beads belonging to products such as hairpins and necklaces used by women,” he said.

Makeup pigments: blush and eyeshadow

Coskun confirmed that the remnants were indeed makeup materials used by Roman women.