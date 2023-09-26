At least eight people died and two were missing in Mexico after heavy rain turned a mountain stream into a torrent of muddy floodwater that swept away villagers, authorities said.

"Eight people are reported dead so far and search efforts continue to locate two more people," the Jalisco Civil Protection Service said in a statement on Monday evening.

The bodies of some victims were reported to have been found several miles downstream from where they disappeared near Autlan in the western state of Jalisco.

Juan Ignacio Arroyo Verastegui, a local civil protection official, said that deforestation and a fire earlier this year caused significant damage to the wooded area and could have contributed to the flash flooding.