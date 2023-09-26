WORLD
Several dead after heavy rains trigger flash floods in Mexico
At least eight people are reported dead so far and search efforts continue to locate two more people, according to an official.
The bodies of some victims were reported to have been found several miles downstream from where they disappeared near Autlan in the western state of Jalisco. / Photo: AFP
September 26, 2023

At least eight people died and two were missing in Mexico after heavy rain turned a mountain stream into a torrent of muddy floodwater that swept away villagers, authorities said.

"Eight people are reported dead so far and search efforts continue to locate two more people," the Jalisco Civil Protection Service said in a statement on Monday evening.

The bodies of some victims were reported to have been found several miles downstream from where they disappeared near Autlan in the western state of Jalisco.

Juan Ignacio Arroyo Verastegui, a local civil protection official, said that deforestation and a fire earlier this year caused significant damage to the wooded area and could have contributed to the flash flooding.

Dozens of rescue workers were deployed in the area to search for the missing, authorities said.

Mexico is regularly hit by flooding and tropical storms.

Scientists say that climate change is increasing the risk of heavy rain because warmer air holds more moisture.

SOURCE:AFP
