Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella has signed a three-year contract to coach the Turkish national football team.

In the signing ceremony at the Riva Facility of the Turkish football body in Istanbul, Montella, 49, said he did not hesitate to accept the offer from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), is "very happy" to work in Türkiye and aims to do his best.

We want to "bring happiness to all fans and people of the country through football," he said, and also spoke about his aims for EURO 2024, which begins in June.

With 10 points, Türkiye are second in the EURO 2024 qualifying Group D, behind Croatia, which also have 10 and a game in hand.

In the next fixture on October 12, Türkiye will visit Croatia, a critical game which is likely to shape the top of the group. Armenia and Wales have 7 points each and are looking for a mistake of Türkiye. Latvia lost all their five matches to be eliminated.

The best two teams from each group will qualify for the EURO 2024. Host nation Germany have qualified automatically.