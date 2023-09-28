WORLD
Fourteen-year-old stabs teachers, students at Spanish school
Police have taken the suspect into custody as three teachers, one in critical condition, and two students recover from stab injuries.
The student, in possession of two knives, was disarmed by teachers and later located by police. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 28, 2023

A 14-year-old, described by fellow pupils as hot-headed, has stabbed three teachers and two students in a school in southern Spain before being overpowered, police said.

The boy, who has not been named, allegedly stabbed the five victims repeatedly shortly after classes started at the school in Jerez de la Frontera, police spokesperson Adrian Dominguez told reporters at the scene on Thursday.

"Police located the suspect on the third floor. He had in his possession the two knives used to attack three teachers and two students," Dominguez said, adding the suspect had been taken to a police station.

The spokesperson was unable to comment on the extent of the injuries, but Spanish media said one teacher was in serious condition after being stabbed in the eye while the rest suffered light injuries.

Devastating scene

The attack caused alarm in Spain where violent crime is fairly rare.

Parents rushed to the school after hearing about the stabbing, gathering outside the gates which were cordoned off by police, images broadcast on Spanish TV showed.

"It was devastating and dramatic because all the parents were on the outside of the school wishing they could hug their children," Jerez de la Frontera mayor Maria Jose Garcia-Pelayo told reporters, adding that the teachers managed to disarm the suspect.

Several students told Spanish media that the boy often got into fights and was quick tempered.

"I saw the guy with two knives with a look on his face like he wanted to stab everyone," one student who declined to be named told Canal Sur television.

