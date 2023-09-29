TÜRKİYE
Belgian national detained for antiquities smuggling in Türkiye
Among the historical artefacts that were targeted for theft were a piece bearing two stylized rosettes with architectural ornamentation and two components of marble floor covering.
The stones that were found in the luggage of the Belgian tourists include the special engravings, revealing their historical character and refuting the claims made by them. /Photo: Others
September 29, 2023

Belgian couple Kim and Warre Mergits have been detained on suspicion of involvement in antiquities smuggling while on vacation in Antalya.

The Mergits, who reside in Antwerp, Belgium, attempted to take three pieces of historical significance out of the country during their holiday in Antalya, but were detected by airport officials on the evening of September 16.

While leaving Türkiye, airport officials noticed the stones in their luggage. Subsequent inspections revealed that the stones were historical artefacts, leading to the detention of the Belgian couple.

The Antalya Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism issued a statement regarding the detention of Belgian tourists on charges of antiquities smuggling.

Further investigation

According to the statement, during a security screening conducted by airport personnel, the three marble pieces were discovered among the tourists' belongings. Then they were brought to the Antalya Museum by law enforcement officers and examined by the Museum Duty Officer.

Furthermore, the statement indicated that "As a result of the examination, it was determined that the piece bearing two stylised rosettes is an architectural ornament, and the two marble pieces are floor covering components.

Due to the nature of these pieces falling under the scope of Law No. 2863, a preliminary report was prepared stating that their exportation abroad is prohibited.

Following the initial investigation, the individuals in question have been released under judicial control conditions, and the investigation continues meticulously."

Sky News' provocative stance

After the incident happened, Sky News posted a video featuring the Belgian tourist, which claims her unawareness of the historical value of the stones and crying smiltunaeously.

Expressing that they had taken them for their aquarium, the 28-year-old Kim Mergits insists on a fine punishment instead of an ongoing judicial process.

Covering the incident in this agitative tone, Sky News was criticised by many people including internet users since it is very clear that the stones have special character ornamentations which make their historical value understandable enough.

One user shared an image of the patterned stone and commented, "I almost always collect stones from the beaches and seas in Türkiye as souvenirs. Somehow, I've never encountered such a thing before."

The many users reacted against the tourists' claims covered in the Sky News' post, expressing that their vacation took place in a historical site and any piece taken from that site is absolutely a historical artefact.

The Antalya Museum and Antalya Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism has already carried out necessary examinations, and the historical significance of the stones was confirmed by the museum officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
