Belgian couple Kim and Warre Mergits have been detained on suspicion of involvement in antiquities smuggling while on vacation in Antalya.

The Mergits, who reside in Antwerp, Belgium, attempted to take three pieces of historical significance out of the country during their holiday in Antalya, but were detected by airport officials on the evening of September 16.

While leaving Türkiye, airport officials noticed the stones in their luggage. Subsequent inspections revealed that the stones were historical artefacts, leading to the detention of the Belgian couple.

The Antalya Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism issued a statement regarding the detention of Belgian tourists on charges of antiquities smuggling.

Further investigation

According to the statement, during a security screening conducted by airport personnel, the three marble pieces were discovered among the tourists' belongings. Then they were brought to the Antalya Museum by law enforcement officers and examined by the Museum Duty Officer.

Furthermore, the statement indicated that "As a result of the examination, it was determined that the piece bearing two stylised rosettes is an architectural ornament, and the two marble pieces are floor covering components.

Due to the nature of these pieces falling under the scope of Law No. 2863, a preliminary report was prepared stating that their exportation abroad is prohibited.

Following the initial investigation, the individuals in question have been released under judicial control conditions, and the investigation continues meticulously."