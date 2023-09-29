WORLD
2 MIN READ
Outrage as French TV host links bed bug infestation to migration
TV host Pascal Praud created a controversy during a discussion of bed bug infestation on his show L'Heure des Pros when he suggested a connection: "There is a lot of migration these days".
Praud's remarks sparked a wave of criticism on social media, including from politicians. Photo: CNews.fr / Others
September 29, 2023

French television host Pascal Praud is under fire over a comment linking bed bug infestations with immigration.

During a discussion about increasing numbers of bed bugs in France on broadcaster CNews, Praud asked pest expert Nicolas Roux early on Friday: "Is it related to hygiene?"

"I will put all the questions on the table: There is a lot of migration these days."

Praud's remarks sparked a wave of criticism on social media, including from politicians.

On X, French lawmaker Mathilde Panot accused Praud of making excuses for racism.

Another member of parliament, Aurelie Saintoul, also said the remark amounted to racism, vowing to take a legal action.

Reposting the video clip of the controversial remarks, Greens legislator Marine Tondelier suggested that such incidents were "why environmentalist politicians refuse to go to CNews."

One in 10 households in France are believed to have recently had bed bugs, raising concern especially as the country prepares to host the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Games will be held on July 26-Aug. 11 in the French capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
