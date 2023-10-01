WORLD
Afghan Embassy in New Delhi closes amidst diplomatic challenges
Emergency consular services for Afghan nationals will continue.
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's team ran the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi with India's consent / Photo: AFP.
October 1, 2023

The Afghan Embassy has said it is closing in New Delhi due to a lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of an internationally-recognised government in Kabul.

But it will continue to provide emergency consular services to Afghan nationals, it said in a statement.

"There has been a significant reduction in both personnel and resources available to us, making it increasingly challenging to continue operations,” the statement said.

India has not recognised the Taliban government, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. It evacuated its own staff from Kabul ahead of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and no longer has a diplomatic presence there.

The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has been run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from the Indian authorities.

There was no immediate comment by India’s External Affairs Ministry, but an official said last week that the Afghan ambassador left India several months ago, and other Afghan diplomats have departed for third countries reportedly after receiving asylum.

India has said it will follow the lead of the United Nations in deciding whether to recognise the Taliban government.

The Afghan Embassy statement said that it wanted to reach an agreement with the Indian government to ensure that the interests of Afghans living, working, studying and doing business in India are safeguarded.

Afghans account for around one-third of the nearly 40,000 refugees registered in India, according to the UN refugee agency. But that figure excludes those who are not registered with the UN.

Last year, India sent relief materials, including wheat, medicine, COVID-19 vaccines and winter clothes, to Afghanistan to help with shortages there.

In June last year, India sent a team of officials to its embassy in Kabul.

SOURCE:AP
