Türkiye has expressed deep concern over recent actions violating the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem, denouncing these violations of holy places as unacceptable.

Releasing a statement on Monday, Türkiye called on the Israeli government to urge prompt and serious measures to de-escalate the tensions on the ground.

"Attacks in Jerusalem, especially on the Noble Sanctuary, and the violation of the sanctity and historical status quo of holy places are in no way acceptable," said the statement.

"We reiterate our call to the Israeli government to refrain from any provocative actions that would escalate tensions on the ground and strongly expect that necessary steps be taken promptly and seriously in this regard," it added.

The statement followed Sunday's incident where more than 1,100 Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The settlers, escorted by Israeli police, entered through the Al Mughrabi Gate, toured the mosque's courtyards, and attempted to perform Talmudic rituals.