It has been four years since Türkiye launched its military operation — Operation Peace Spring — in Syria’s northern regions, as well as in areas east of the Euphrates river, to put an end to the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist threats along Türkiye’s borders, and to establish a safe zone for Syrian refugees in Türkiye to return home.

Based on Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions on terrorism, and the right to self-defence, Türkiye started its operation on October 9, 2019.

In the operation that lasted till October 23, Türkiye freed Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, which have left bitter memories of the Syrian civil war and terrorist occupations behind to become safe settlements.

Looking back at the operation, here are six takeaways:

Pulling out of US troops in northern Syria

The operation, when it started, aimed to clear all YPG/PKK elements and their weapons from Ras al-Ayn and Tel Abyad in Northern Syria. With the support of the US, the YPG/PKK had established a terror zone in the northeastern part of Syria, from where they had increased their attacks against Türkiye, which made the operation an urgent need for Türkiye’s national security.

As there US troops were present in the region and were openly supporting the PKK/YPG terrorists, Türkiye first insisted that the US pull out its military presence before it could start its targeted operation.

By explaining the operation and its objectives, Türkiye convinced the US to reach an agreement, as a result of which the US withdrew its military components from the area of operation.

This led to the start of Operation Peace Spring.

Erasing the terror corridor along the Turkish-Syrian border

Using the area as a base, the terrorist organisations were carrying out attacks, many of which reached the border districts of Türkiye, especially Sanliurfa’s Akcakale.

Rockets and mortars fired from these areas were hitting towns on the Turkish side of the border, thereby threatening the national security of the Turkish state. They even led to schools in Turkish border towns suspending operations as well.

But thanks to the operation, the region was again stabilised, though Türkiye continues to neutralise terrorists trying to undermine the safety of the region liberated during the Peace Spring.

Capturing key towns in Syria to create a safe zone along the border

During Operation Peace, Türkiye and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army of the Provisional Syrian Government (SNA), formerly known as Free Syrian Army (FSA), on October 12, took over Ras al-Ayn, which lay across from Türkiye’s Ceylanpinar.

One day later, on October 13, Türkiye liberated Tel Abyad, a mostly Arab-populated town across the border from Türkiye’s Akcakale. Tel Abyad is 100 km from Ras al-Ayn in northeastern Syria, near the border with Türkiye.