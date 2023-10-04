WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan president refuses to attend EU-brokered meet over snub to Türkiye
Ilham Aliyev had requested Turkish representation during proposed talks in Spain but France and Germany objected, Azerbaijani state media reported.
Azerbaijan president refuses to attend EU-brokered meet over snub to Türkiye
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Nakhchivan. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 4, 2023

Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev has decided against attending an EU-brokered meeting in Spain after France and Germany opposed his request for Turkish representation at the talks, Azerbaijani state media reported.

Aliyev had been considering taking part in a five-way meeting in Granada, Spain, on Thursday with leaders of France, Germany, Armenia and EU Council President Charles Michel.

It would have been his first face-to-face talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan since Baku took back full control of Karabakh in a 24-hour anti-terror operation launched on September 19.

The five were due to discuss the future of the Karabakh region and review the progress of the long-running but troubled peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azerbaijan's state-run APA news agency, citing unnamed sources, said Aliyev had decided against attending however.

It said Aliyev had wanted its all-weather ally Türkiye to be represented at the meeting, but that France and Germany had objected, and said that Baku felt "an anti-Azerbaijani atmosphere" had developed among the meeting's potential participants.

RelatedTürkiye wants opening of Zangezur corridor 'as soon as possible': Erdogan
Recommended

In particular, APA cited what it said was discontent in Baku around a statement made by Michel and what it regarded as "pro-Armenian statements" by French officials and France's decision, announced on Tuesday, to supply Yerevan with military equipment.

APA said that Azerbaijan would not attend any future talks which included France, but remained potentially open to possible three-way meetings with the EU and Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said that "efforts to supply Armenia with weaponry in every possible way and the instigation of this country for another aggression and military adventure by France are unacceptable”.

It also condemned the “unfounded allegations” made against Baku by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during her visit to Armenia on Tuesday.

Colonna's claim that Armenian residents were forcibly displaced was "without any proof" and "intended to mislead the international community”, the ministry said. Baku says Armenians had left the enclave voluntarily.

RelatedAzerbaijan's sovereignty over the entire Karabakh reinforced: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington