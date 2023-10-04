Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev has decided against attending an EU-brokered meeting in Spain after France and Germany opposed his request for Turkish representation at the talks, Azerbaijani state media reported.

Aliyev had been considering taking part in a five-way meeting in Granada, Spain, on Thursday with leaders of France, Germany, Armenia and EU Council President Charles Michel.

It would have been his first face-to-face talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan since Baku took back full control of Karabakh in a 24-hour anti-terror operation launched on September 19.

The five were due to discuss the future of the Karabakh region and review the progress of the long-running but troubled peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azerbaijan's state-run APA news agency, citing unnamed sources, said Aliyev had decided against attending however.

It said Aliyev had wanted its all-weather ally Türkiye to be represented at the meeting, but that France and Germany had objected, and said that Baku felt "an anti-Azerbaijani atmosphere" had developed among the meeting's potential participants.