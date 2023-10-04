WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran announces Iranian-Saudi football match to be rescheduled following row
Football match between Iran's Sepahan, Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad had been cancelled amid a row over the slain Iranian general’s bust at the stadium.
Iran announces Iranian-Saudi football match to be rescheduled following row
In a sign of improving relations between the two countries, Iran's FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets Saudi Arabia's ambassador Abdullah bin Saud al Anzi in Tehran, Iran on September 10, 2023. / Others
October 4, 2023

In the first Iranian reaction to a row surrounding a cancelled football game between Iran’s Sepahan club and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the game must not become a "political lever."

The Asian Champions League (AFC) match was scheduled to take place on Monday at the Naqsh e Jahan stadium in central Iran's Isfahan city.

Unconfirmed reports said that the football match was cancelled due to the presence of a statue of former Iranian general Qasem Soleimani inside the stadium.

RelatedSaudi football team refuses to play in Iran in potential diplomatic row

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian said he was in "direct contact" with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the AFC match.

He said the AFC, the governing body of football in Asia, must take a decision on the cancelled match "on a technical basis."

The top diplomat added that there is an agreement between both Tehran and Riyadh to reschedule the game at a time agreed upon by both sides.

Amir-Abdollahian said relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, who restored their diplomatic ties in March after a hiatus of seven years, are “on the right path”.

Recommended

He added that the two countries must not allow sports to “become a political lever.”

RelatedSaudi Arabia, Iran ties moving 'on the right track': Iranian top diplomat

Iran's Sepahan football club said the match was called off by the referee, saying they would lodge a complaint with the AFC. Al Ittihad Club, meanwhile, said the AFC observer decided to cancel the game.

The AFC said the match was cancelled due to "unanticipated" and "unforeseen circumstances," adding that the issue would be referred to the relevant committees.

Pertinently, Saudi Arabia's star-studded Al Nassr football club played last month against Iran's Persepolis at Tehran's Azadi Stadium, which the Saudi team won 2-0.

Saudi football clubs have been visiting Iran in recent months after several years, marking a de-escalation of tensions between the two countries.

RelatedWorld Cup winner N'Golo Kante transfers to Saudi champions Al Ittihad
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington