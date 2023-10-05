The World Bank and International Monetary Fund will tackle the thorny issue of institutional reform at their upcoming annual meetings in Morocco next week.

The two international financial institutions are looking to scale up and retool to pursue ambitious global climate goals while continuing to support emerging markets and developing economies struggling to service rising debt levels.

This year's annual meetings will take place in the city of Marrakesh, just weeks after a devastating earthquake in the region left close to 3,000 people dead.

It will be the first such event to take place on the African continent for half a century and will focus on building economic resilience, securing structural reforms and reinvigorating global cooperation, according to the IMF.

To kick things off, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will give a speech in the city of Abidjan in Ivory Coast, outlining her policy priorities for the upcoming meetings.

The IMF is locked in negotiations to raise funding levels through an increase in the quotas paid by member countries.

The United States, which has a blocking minority at the Fund, has indicated it would back an across-the-board increase in quotas - a move which would leave the overall voting power of member countries unchanged.

While this is popular in the US, such a move would prevent other countries, including India and China, from increasing their own voting shares at the IMF despite significant economic changes in recent years.

The Fund is also looking to replenish popular concessionary lending facilities for low- and middle-income countries which have been exhausted by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

It may also consider changes to the its management structure to elevate the voices of developing economies, including those from sub-Saharan Africa.

Climate funding

This year's annual meetings will be the first for new World Bank President Ajay Banga, a former Mastercard chief executive who was elected on a pledge to boost private sector financing for the transition to renewable energy.

Since taking office, Banga has indicated he plans to reform the bank's current twin mandate of poverty alleviation and boosting shared prosperity to include climate crisis.

"I think the twin goals have to change to being elimination of poverty, but on a livable planet, because of the intertwined nature of our crises," he told a conference in New York last month.