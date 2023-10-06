The Philippines placed all its commercial airports on heightened alert after an anonymous warning that bombs could go off on planes headed out of Manila, including to several tourist hotspots, its civil aviation authority has said.

"Immediate enhanced security measures" were being implemented at 42 commercial airports across the country, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Friday in a media advisory, adding the warnings were being verified.

The warning had been sent by email to air traffic services about a threat to flights out of the capital Manila headed to Davao, Bicol and the popular tourist regions of Palawan and Cebu.

"While the information is currently under validation, immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all airports," CAAP said.

CAAP did not say when the warning was made.

Multiple airports 'will be hit'

On Friday, the aviation regulator released to media an Oct. 4 memo of the order given to airport security managers to beef up security, thoroughly inspect baggage and conduct round-the-clock surveillance after receiving the email threat.