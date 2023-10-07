After more than a century of living with a macabre mystery, the US town of Reading, Pennsylvania, is finally closing the casket on its oddest-ever resident — a mummified man nicknamed Stoneman Willie.

Willie is set to be buried on Saturday.

Crowds of people have lined up all week to pay their respects, snap photos or gaze with bewildered awe at a scene unlikely ever to be repeated in the United States.

"Bye, Stoneman. God bless you. Rest in peace," Suzanne Schrum, 74, said as she patted the corpse's forehead and stroked his copper-coloured hair more than six decades after she first laid eyes on the mummy.

"Stoneman Willie" was the nickname bestowed long ago on an alleged thief who died in 1895 in jail and was taken to the Theo C. Auman Funeral Home when no one claimed the body, before being accidentally mummified by undertakers.

"Fast-forward 128 years, and he's still here," funeral home director Kyle Blankenbiller told AFP news agency.

The man gave a false name when he was jailed, but his true identity will finally be unveiled during Saturday's ceremony, a fitting end to his life — and bizarre afterlife.

"We're 99 percent certain we know who he is," Blankenbiller said during funeral preparations, which even included Willie's remains joining a recent parade commemorating Reading's 275th anniversary.

"We're doing the right thing, but it's going to be bittersweet," he said.

'Gawked at enough'

The corpse has eerily laid in an open casket for almost his entire stay at the funeral home.

His leathery skin and smooth sunken facial features have been the object of fascination for thousands, including countless curious locals, researchers and, in decades past, schoolchildren on class trips.