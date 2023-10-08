WORLD
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG terror group supporters march to Swedish parliament
Police take measures to ensure that the terror group's supporters could complete the march as demonstrators chanted slogans against Türkiye.
PKK/YPG terror group supporters march to Swedish parliament
The group is listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU. / Photo: AA
October 8, 2023

Supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group have gathered in Stockholm, spreading terrorist propaganda and chanting anti-Turkish slogans all under police supervision.

They gathered at Norra Bantorget Square on Saturday and marched to the parliament building with rags symbolising the terror group and a poster of its ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan.

The protesters carried banners that had messages against Sweden's ascension to NATO and chanted slogans against Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In one video shared on social media, the demonstrators were seen carrying rags symbolising the PKK/YPG as they opened a poster of Ocalan and burned an effigy of Erdogan.

Police took measures to ensure that PKK/YPG supporters could complete the march and closed roads on the route to traffic.

RelatedTürkiye expects concrete steps from its friends against terrorism: Erdogan
Recommended

Against Sweden in NATO

Supporters of the terror group previously gathered in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on September 25.

They also gathered on September 30 at Medborgarplatsen Square and demanded the cancellation of Sweden's agreement with Türkiye in the NATO membership process.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The group is listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package