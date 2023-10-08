The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2500, a Taliban government spokesman said.

A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed hundreds of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, the country's national disaster authority said.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and Culture, said the death toll from the earthquake in Herat is higher than originally reported. About six villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, he said while calling for urgent help.

Almost 36 hours after the first earthquake hit Herat province, there have been no planes of aid flying in, no specialists on the ground. Desperate people are digging through the rubble with skills and hammers or bare hands to pull out the dead and trapped people.

Aid agencies and nongovernmental groups have appealed the international community to come forward but only a handful of countries, especially neighbouring China and Pakistan, have publicly offered support.

The International Rescue Committee warned that the lack of rescue equipment could push up the death toll in western Afghanistan because trapped survivors cannot be freed.

“There’s not much disaster management capacity and what there is can’t cover people on the ground,” said Salma Ben Aissa, the committee’s country director for Afghanistan.

“The numbers (of dead) are increasing hour by hour.”.

The United Nations late Saturday gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified. Local authorities gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The update said 465 houses had been reported destroyed and a further 135 were damaged.

“Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings,” the UN said.

