Policeman kills two Israelis, one Egyptian at Alexandria tourist site
Attack comes amid a major flare-up in Israel-Palestine conflict following massive Hamas attack inside Israeli territory and retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza.
Soldiers walk in front of an Israeli police station which was seized by Hamas fighters. Photo: AFP  / AFP
October 8, 2023

An Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian, local media has reported.

Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another person was injured in Sunday's attack which took place in the Pompey’s Pillar tourist site in Alexandria.

The suspected assailant was detained, it reported. Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria.

The attack came amid an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel after a major incursion from Gaza.

Egypt made peace with Israel decades ago and has long served as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But anti-Israeli sentiment runs high in the country, especially during bouts of violence.

Separately, an Egyptian official has said Israel has sought help from Cairo to ensure the safety of abducted Israelis, and Egypt’s intelligence chief had contacted Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group to seek information.

According to the official, Palestinian leaders claimed that they don’t yet have a “full picture” of hostages, but said those who were brought to Gaza were taken to “secure locations” across the territory.

“It’s clear that they have a big number — several dozens,” said the official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to brief media.

Egyptian intelligence also spoke with both sides about a potential ceasefire, he added, but Israel was not open to a truce “at this stage”.

SOURCE:AP
