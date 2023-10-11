Wednesday October 11, 2023

1716 GMT — A Russian missile struck a school in the town of Nikopol in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

"As a result of the Russian strike, four people died: a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app, alongside a video of emergency officials digging through ruins.

Two people who were injured were receiving medical assistance, he added.

Klymenko said earlier that the victims were employees of the educational institution.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said 50 private homes and two infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

More updates: 👇

1749 GMT — Ukraine needs $42B budget support this year and next: PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country would need budget support of about $42 billion this year and next year to plug a massive deficit and aid reconstruction from the devastation caused by Russia's attack.

Shmyhal told a high-level roundtable to support Ukraine held during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, that Ukraine's state budget deficit would be about 20 percent of the country's GDP this year and 21 percent in 2024.

"We expect support from all our partners, both in equal amounts, Shmyhal said.

"This will allow the government to meet its basic social obligations to pay pensions, salaries to doctors and teachers, and to help those whose homes have been destroyed by Russia."

1700 GMT — Yellen tells Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption fight is key to future

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged continued US support for Ukraine for "as long as it takes," and urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stay focused on fighting corruption and strengthening governance.

Yellen said the fourth meeting of a high-level roundtable on Ukraine, taking place during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, reflected "continued condemnation of Russia’s aggression and of the robust international support for Ukraine from its allies and partners."

She said the United States would continue to provide robust economic support to Ukraine, but countries affected by Russia's blockade of Ukrainian food exports also needed more help.

1650 GMT — Ukraine to get 1.7B euros from frozen Russian funds: Belgium

Ukraine is to receive 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) from taxes on interest generated from Russian funds frozen in the wake of Moscow's attack on its neighbour, Belgium's prime minister said.

The money will be made available to Kiev next year, Alexander De Croo told a Brussels news conference held jointly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Belgium has already allocated 600 million euros to go to Ukraine this year on the same basis, according to a government official.

"The taxes on the interest of these assets should go 100 percent to the Ukrainian people," De Croo said.

1531 GMT — 'Thousands' of pieces of evidence against Russia in Ukraine: Eurojust boss

An international team of prosecutors seeking to put Russia's top brass on trial over Ukraine has already gathered "thousands" of pieces of evidence, the president of EU judicial agency Eurojust said.

Prosecutors are sifting through wiretaps, videos, satellite imagery and witness testimony, building a mountain of evidence that could eventually run into the "hundreds of thousands", Ladislav Hamran said in an interview at his office in The Hague.

Eurojust is coordinating an unprecedented team from several European countries, Ukraine, the United States and the International Criminal Court seeking to bring the Kremlin's senior leadership to justice over the Ukraine attack.

1454 GMT — Denmark, Netherlands, US spearhead creation of future Ukraine air force

Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States will spearhead a new international coalition to help Ukraine establish a future air force based on F-16 fighter jets, the Danish Ministry of Defence said.

The new coalition intends to build infrastructure around F-16s, including maintenance facilities to support the operation of the planes, the ministry said in a statement.

Denmark and the Netherlands were the first two countries to commit to donating F-16 jets to Ukraine, whose current air force has a fleet of ageing Soviet-era fighter jets, in its war with Russia.

"This is a natural move following the leading role Denmark already has in relation to the military support for Ukraine and especially in relation to the donation of F-16 fighter jets," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

1440 GMT — Russian court fines dissident Orlov over Ukraine criticism

A Russian court fined veteran rights campaigner Oleg Orlov for repeatedly "discrediting" the Russian army, a charge the Kremlin frequently uses to stifle dissent, over his Ukraine criticism.