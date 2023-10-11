WORLD
No 'confirmation' about allegations 'Hamas beheaded babies' — Israeli army
"We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that," an Israeli army spokesperson tells Anadolu Agency.
Israeli border police walk past a burnt out car as rockets are launched from besieged Gaza towards Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. / Photo: Reuters
October 11, 2023

The Israeli army has no information confirming allegations that "Hamas beheaded babies," an Israeli army spokesperson has told Anadolu Agency.

An Israeli news channel alleged on Tuesday that Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, "beheaded many Israeli babies" on the Israeli side during the early Saturday morning surprise attack.

When Anadolu contacted the Israeli army spokesperson unit over the phone and asked about the allegations, she said, "We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that."

The situation escalated with a Saturday surprise attack from Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza on southern Israeli illegal settlements and towns. Israel launched massive air strikes in besieged Gaza and placed the enclave under total blockade.

More than 2,100 people have so far been killed in the violence, including at least 900 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis, according to authorities.

Israel has also cut water and electricity supplies to Gaza, worsening the blockaded enclave’s already dire humanitarian situation.

Home to nearly 2.3 million people, Gaza has already been reeling under a crippling Israeli siege since 2007.

