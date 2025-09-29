India defeated Pakistan by five wickets for a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title on Sunday, but skipped the trophy presentation in a tournament without handshakes between the two rivals.

India finished unbeaten to retain the Asia Cup title — they won the last edition in the 50-over format — but Suryakumar Yadav's team did not collect the trophy in Dubai.

The presentation ceremony took more than an hour to get going, with media reports saying India did not want to get the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief and head of Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi.

"I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight," presenter Simon Doull said. "So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

Chasing 147 for victory, India depended on Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 to reach their target with two balls to spare in a tense chase.

Varma put on a key stand, including a 60-run fifth-wicket partnership with Shivam Dube, who got out for 33 at the end of the 19th over.

Needing 10 off the last over, Varma struck a six and Rinku Singh hit the winning boundary as the pair ran off to celebrate with their team, leaving Pakistan to shake hands among themselves.

Kuldeep Yadav set up India's third victory over their rivals in the regional tournament played under the T20 format as his figures of 4-30 helped bowl out Pakistan for 146.

"It is a tough pill to swallow," Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said. "We could not finish well in the batting. Bowling, we gave everything."

Tensions on and off the field