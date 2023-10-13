The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital has overflown as bodies come in faster than relatives could claim them on the seventh day of Israel's heavy aerial bombardment on the besieged Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people.

The morgue at Gaza City's Shifa hospital can only handle some 30 bodies at a time, and workers had to stack corpses three high outside the walk-in cooler and put dozens more, side by side, in the parking lot.

Some were placed in a tent, and others were sprawled on the cement, under the sun.

"The body bags started and just kept coming and coming and now it's a graveyard," Abu Elias Shobaki, a nurse at Shifa, said of the parking lot on Thursday.

"I am emotionally, physically exhausted. I just have to stop myself from thinking about how much worse it will get."

An Israeli ground invasion would likely drive up the Palestinian death toll, which already has outpaced the past four bloody wars between Israel and Palestine.

The sheer volume of human remains has pushed the system to its limit in the long-blockaded enclave.

Gaza's hospitals are poorly supplied in normal times, but now Israel has stopped the water flow from its national water company and blocked electricity, food and fuel from entering the coastal enclave.

"We are in a critical situation," said Ashraf al Qidra, the spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry.

"Ambulances can’t get to the wounded, the wounded can’t get to intensive care, the dead can’t get to the morgue."

Lines of white body bags — soles of bare feet sticking out from one, a bloodied arm from another — brought the scale and intensity of Israel's bombardment on Gaza into sharp focus.

Hospital officials asked stricken family members to identify their loved ones.

Some peered into the body bags, then collapsed into tears or screams.

Patients in streets

Israel's campaign on besieged Gaza has levelled entire neighbourhoods, killing over 1,500 people, more than 60 percent of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

More than 420,000 have been displaced — 16 percent of Gaza's population.

Israeli air strikes pummeled the heart of Jabaliya refugee camp, killing dozens of people — including 45 members of the same extended family, Gaza's Interior Ministry said.

The Israeli military says it is striking Hamas infrastructure and aims to avoid civilian casualties, but visuals and testimonies from Gaza tell a different story.