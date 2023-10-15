Sunday, October 15, 2023

1814 GMT — US President Joe Biden appointed David M. Satterfield as the special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues.

"Special Envoy Satterfield will lead US diplomacy to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including work to facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people and promote the safety of civilians, in coordination with the United Nations and US partners," the US State Department said in a written statement.

Satterfield "will lead a whole-of-government campaign to mitigate the humanitarian fallout of Hamas' attack against Israel, supporting critical efforts by the US Agency for International Development and the Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration," the statement added.

More updates: 👇

1929 GMT — Israel's response in Gaza evolved into ‘collective punishment’: Egypt tells US

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel's response in Gaza has evolved into “collective punishment,” local media reported.

According to Egypt's Cairo News Channel, al Sisi met with Blinken in Cairo, as the top US diplomat is paying a visit to Egypt as part of his regional tour to reaffirm Washington's support for Tel Aviv in its ongoing fighting with Palestinian group Hamas.

During a meeting with Blinken, al Sisi said that "the Israeli response has gone beyond the principle of self-defense to collective punishment against Gaza, which is home to over 2.3 million Palestinians."

He stressed that "the absence of a solution to the Palestinian issue has led to an exacerbation of anger."

1806 GMT — Israeli airstrike kills 5 Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza

Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an inhabited residence in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, medical sources said.

The sources said that the strike on the house in Rafah resulted in five fatalities, including three people who had recently moved from Gaza City to Rafah in the past few days.

While official statistics on the number of displaced casualties in the ongoing bombardment of the region are not available, medical sources informed Anadolu that nearly 100 displaced people had lost their lives in the past two days.

1748 GMT — Israel confirms Hamas holding 155 hostages: army

The Israeli military said it had confirmed 155 people were being held hostage by Hamas since the Palestinian group staged its attack last week.

Families of "155 hostages" have been contacted by the authorities, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, updating an earlier figure confirming 126 hostages.

1740 GMT — France's Macron warns Iran over escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron warned his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in phone call against any escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Macron's office said.

"The president of the republic warned President Raisi against any escalation or extension of the conflict, especially to Lebanon," Macron's office said in a statement.

"Given its relations with Hezbollah and Hamas, Iran has a responsibility in this respect. Iran must do everything possible to avoid a regional flare-up," it added.

1737 GMT — Iranian FM: US will suffer 'significant damages' if Gaza war expands

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the United States will suffer "significant damages" if the Gaza war spirals into a bigger conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

"We have conveyed our message to the Zionist regime through its allies that if they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer," Iranian state media cited Amir Abdollahian as telling the network.

"If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America."

1735 GMT — Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Israel-Palestine conflict over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as the top diplomats discussed the latest developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and Blinken also addressed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and exchanged views on their visits to the region.

1725 GMT — Israel orders hospital in southern Gaza to evacuate immediately

Suhaib Al Hams, director of Kuwaiti Specialized Hospital, said that they "received a call from the Israeli army asking them to evacuate the hospital immediately."

He said that they "took a decision not to evacuate the hospital due to the presence of a number of critical cases that would be difficult to evacuate."

Al Hams continued: "The Israeli army bombed several targets around the hospital to force us to evacuate, which caused deaths and injuries."

1721 GMT — Palestine Action Committee files appeal against France's demonstration ban

France-based Palestine Action Committee has filed an appeal against the country's ban on pro-Palestinian protests after escalation between Israel and Hamas.

"A general and absolute ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations completely disregards the right to demonstrate," Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer at the Paris Bar, said Saturday on X.

"We filed an interim appeal before the Council of State for the Palestine Action Committee, against the decision of (Interior Minister) Gerald Darmanin," Brengarth added.

1714 GMT — EU calls for opening of border crossings for humanitarian aid supply into Gaza

The EU foreign policy chief called for opening of border crossings for immediate supply of humanitarian aid amid fast worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. Supplies from outside urgently needed, as stressed by @UNSCO_MEPP (Office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process) to EU," Josep Borrell said on X.

"We call for border crossings to be opened for immediate provision of humanitarian aid to civilians," he urged. "Action needed to prevent loss of more innocent lives."

1652 GMT — Gaza health officials call for more medical personnel as staff overwhelmed

As Israel continues its bombardment and blockade of Gaza, health officials in the besieged Palestinian enclave issued an urgent plea to send more medical teams, saying their staffers are "overwhelmed" while trying to save lives.

The Health Ministry urged countries around the world to send healthcare teams of all specialties to Gaza.

It said Israel also targeted hospitals, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous medics.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al Kaila told a press conference in Ramallah that Israeli attacks have led to killing of innocent civilians including women and children, besides widespread displacement.

1645 GMT — Iran warns Israel of regional escalation if 'aggressions do not stop'

Iran has warned Israel of escalation if it failed to end aggressions against Palestinians, with its foreign minister saying other parties in the region were ready to act, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"If the Zionist aggressions do not stop, the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger," Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying.

"The responsibility for the possible opening of new fronts of resistance in the region and any escalation of today's war directly falls on the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel)," Abdollahian said.

Earlier, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi urged France to help "prevent oppression" of Palestinians in a phone call with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

1640 GMT — UN peacekeepers say HQ struck by rocket in south Lebanon

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said its headquarters was struck by a rocket in the southern town of Naqoura, amid exchanges of fire on the border with Israel.

"Our headquarters in Naqoura was hit with a rocket and we are working to verify from where. Our peacekeepers were not in shelters at the time. Fortunately, no one was hurt," UNIFIL said in a statement.

1613GMT —Red Cross urges entry of life-saving aid into Gaza

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) urged allowing the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, the besieged Palestinian enclave where Israel has continued its bombardment and blockade.

"Life-saving aid must be allowed into Gaza. With hostilities ongoing, the parties must ensure the civilian population has access to shelter, food, health, hygiene, and safety," ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said on X.

"If the parties cannot meet these obligations, they must allow and facilitate the passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need," Spoljaric urged.

The regulations governing the conduct of hostilities remain completely relevant, she said, adding that it is essential to abide by the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution with robust consistency.

1612GMT — Biden spoke with Palestinian President Abbas about humanitarian aid

Joe Biden spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas about humanitarian assistance for Gaza, the US President posted on X.

Biden said he told Abbas he was working with partners in the region to ensure humanitarian supplies reach civilians in Gaza.

1607GMT — Iran is attempting to open new front against Israel from Syria: Israeli official

A senior Israeli official accused Iran of attempting to open a new front against Israel from Syria and indirectly confirmed that Tel Aviv had targeted the airports in Damascus and Aleppo.

The accusation was made by Joshua Zarka, the head of strategic affairs at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a statement he posted on X.

Jol Rayburn, director of the American Center for Middle East Studies, commented that "Israel's repeated strikes to disable the airports in Damascus and Aleppo send a strong signal, in my opinion: First, that the Iranian regime is attempting to transfer strategic weaponry to Syria or through Syria to open a northern front, and second, that the Israelis are committed to pre-empting this."

Zarka, in response, said "Regarding the first point, they (the Iranians) are doing that, and regarding the second point, we are doing that."

1558GMT — Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire on border

Tension on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated, as the Israeli army and Hezbollah exchanged fire amid an ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Hezbollah in a statement said it attacked five Israeli military sites near the southern borders of Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said it struck Hanita military barracks with guided missiles in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon a day earlier, which killed and wounded journalists and civilians in Lebanon.

Nine rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the Israeli army said, adding that it is "currently striking the launch site."

1536 GMT — Gaza invasion could lead to 'genocide': Arab League, African Union

Israel's planned ground invasion of Gaza "could lead to a genocide of unprecedented proportions", the heads of the Arab League and African Union said in a joint statement.

Both organisations called on "the United Nations and the international community to stop a catastrophe unfolding in front of us, before it is too late", as Israel readies for a ground invasion following Hamas's surprise attack last week.

1330 GMT — Iran warns of uncontrollable situation if Israel invades Gaza

Iran warned that "no one can guarantee" control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza, ahead of an expected ground offensive by Israeli forces.

"If the attacks of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the defenceless citizens and people of Gaza continue, no one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts," Iran's foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minster Hossein Amir Abdollahian as saying during his meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as Israeli troops massed on the border.

"Those who are interested in preventing the scope of war and crisis from expanding, need to prevent the current barbaric attacks... against citizens and civilians in Gaza," he added.

Amir Abdollahian also criticised the United States, which has given its unequivocal backing to Israel since the October 7 attacks.

1435 GMT — One million Gaza's Palestinians displaced as Israel readies for ground attack

More than one million people have been displaced in Gaza in the last week, the UN said, after sustained Israeli bombardment and warnings about a ground attack against Hamas commanders.

Seven days of relentless bombing targeting those who masterminded the attack have left more than 2,300 people dead, the majority ordinary Palestinians.

1418 GMT — Israel has announced water back on in southern Gaza: White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Israel told him it has turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.

"I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza," Sullivan told CNN.

Israel had halted the flow of water as part of its siege of the enclave since the war broke out last weekend.

1416 GMT — Israeli Defense Minister Gallant meets US Senate delegation in Tel Aviv

As Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues since the October 7 incursion by Hamas, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant met Majority Leader of the US Senate Charles Schumer, and his delegation in Tel Aviv.

Gallant received Schumer and senators Jacklyn Rosen, Mitt Romney, Mark Kelly and William Cassidy, according to the Israeli Defence Ministry.

He informed them about the ongoing conflict with Palestinian group Hamas and called for maintaining US support for Israel.

1414 GMT — Israel says not interested in war with Hezbollah

Israel's defence minister said that Israel has no interest in waging war on its northern front and that if the Lebanese group Hezbollah restrains itself then Israel will keep the situation along the border as it is.

Sporadic fire across the Israel-Lebanon border over the past week has raised concerns that fighting with Hamas in Gaza could escalate into a broader conflict. "We have no interest in a war in the north.

We don't want to escalate the situation," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters.

1409 GMT — US fears escalation of war, prospect of Iran becoming 'directly engaged'

The United States said it fears an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas and the prospect of Iran getting directly involved.

Speaking on CBS, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan cited the possibility of a new battlefront on the Israel-Lebanon border and added, "We can't rule out that Iran would choose to get directly engaged some way. We have to prepare for every possible contingency".

"That is a risk and that's a risk that we have been mindful of since the start," Sullivan said of the prospect of Iran getting involved in the war, which was triggered by the Hamas attack on southern Israel from Gaza last weekend.

1346 GMT — US senators to travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia to push deal

A group of US senators will travel to the Middle East to encourage Israel and Saudi Arabia to continue talks on normalising relations, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said on NBC's "Meet the Press".

Graham said he will go to Saudi Arabia and Israel in the "coming days" with a group of senators to urge the US-backed deal to move forward after the Hamas attack on Israel upended negotiations.

1342 GMT — Egypt's Sisi says Israeli reaction to Hamas attack is collective punishment

Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el Sisi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel's reaction to Hamas' attack went beyond self-defence and amounted to collective punishment.

In televised comments during a meeting with Blinken in Cairo, Sisi also said he rejects the targeting of any civilians in the ongoing conflict.

1319 GMT — Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms

Medics in Gaza warned that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.

Palestinians Gaza struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in the war sparked by Hamas' operation.

1303 GMT — Turkish, Chinese foreign ministers discuss developments in Israel, Palestine

Turkish and Chinese foreign ministers discussed over the phone the latest developments in Israel and Palestine, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Hakan Fidan and Wang Yi also discussed Israeli attacks on Gaza, the sources said.

1257 GMT — Egypt calls for international summit over Palestinian crisis

Seeking to reduce the military escalation in Gaza, Egypt issued an invitation for an international regional summit on the latest developments in Palestine.

The meeting urged continued contacts “with international and regional partners in order to reduce the escalation and stop targeting civilians,” as well as intensifying “contacts with international and regional relief organizations in order to deliver the necessary assistance".

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi reiterated that “there is no solution to the Palestinian cause except through the two-state solution,” while “rejecting and deploring the policy of displacement or attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue at the expense of neighboring countries".

1237 GMT — Water runs out at UN shelters in Gaza