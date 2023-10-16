Monday, October 16, 2023

1915 GMT — Twenty-two Israeli prisoners have been killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza, Hamas group's armed-wing spokesperson said in a recorded video.

He said that there are about 200-250 Israeli captives in Gaza.

The threat of an Israeli ground invasion of the blockaded Gaza "doesn't scare us and we are ready for it", he added.

More updates: 👇

2300 GMT — Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon: army

Israel launched strikes overnight on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, a statement from the Israeli army said. "The Israeli army is striking military targets of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah on Lebanese territory," the statement said.

2233 GMT — US defence chief emphasises civilian safety in call with Israeli counterpart - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, and reiterated the United States' commitment to avoiding an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict and emphasised civilian safety, the Pentagon said in a readout.

2230 GMT — Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply

Truckloads of aid idled at Egypt’s border with Gaza as residents and humanitarian groups pleaded for water, food and fuel for dying generators, saying the tiny Palestinian territory sealed off by Israel after last week’s rampage by Hamas was near total collapse.

Hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes searched for bread. Israel maintained punishing airstrikes across Gaza as a ground invasion loomed, while Palestinian fighters kept up a barrage of rocket attacks, and tensions mounted near the Israel-Lebanon border.

2139 GMT — France mainly provides intelligence support to Israel: Defense minister

France mainly provides intelligence support to Israel, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told the local daily Le Progres.

"The intelligence sharing is part of the routine partnership between our two countries," Lecornu said in an interview.

“We unfortunately have a long experience in the fight against terrorism and our intelligence services have particularly effective means and sensors,” he added.

2049 GMT — Turkish, Portuguese foreign ministers discuss continuing Mideast conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues into its second week, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the call, the two leaders discussed developments in Israel and Palestine, Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, and the humanitarian situation there, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

1857 GMT —Israeli captives include high-ranking army officers: Hamas

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal has said the group's Israeli captives include high-ranking officers from Gaza.

Meshaal, who heads Hamas' diaspora office, also said the group will spare no effort in using the captives as leverage to free 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, Hamas's telegram channel quoted him as telling Al Araby TV in an interview.

1855 GMT —Israel hits southern Gaza with more air strikes

Israeli air strikes continue to lay waste to Gaza, hitting homes sheltering people seeking safer ground and wiping out 18 members of the same family.

Three families who had fled Gaza City were in a house that was struck early Monday in the southern city of Rafah.

The attack killed a dozen people and left nine buried in the rubble, according to surviving family members. A vast crater marked where the building had stood.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle of the besieged Gaza, the bodies of 18 members of the Ghabayen family were loaded onto a truck. "This is an entire family," said Mustafa Ghabayen, a relative. "Eighteen martyrs and three are still under the rubble."

1820 GMT — Blinken, Netanyahu shelter in bunker amid air raid sirens in Tel Aviv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sheltered in a bunker for five minutes when air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

All the meeting participants have since moved out of the bunker, resumed their meeting and were going to a command centre at Israel's defence ministry to continue their discussions, he said.

"During the Secretary's meeting with PM Netanyahu and the war cabinet, the air raid sirens went off and they sheltered in bunker for five minutes," Miller said.

1709 GMT — Russia ready to help end Middle East crisis, Putin tells Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that Russia was ready to help end the confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin informed (Netanyahu) about the steps Russia is taking to help normalise the situation, prevent further escalation of violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," the Kremlin said.

1706 GMT — EU announces humanitarian air corridor to Gaza via Egypt

The European Union will launch a humanitarian air corridor to Gaza through Egypt with the first flights expected this week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced.

"Palestinians in Gaza are in need of humanitarian help and aid. That is why... we are launching an EU humanitarian air bridge to Gaza through Egypt. The first two flights will start this week," von der Leyen told a press conference in the Albanian capital Tirana, where she attended a regional Balkan summit.

1648 GMT — Spain reiterates two-state solution only way out of conflict

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has reiterated that the two-state solution is the only way out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading to other regions, local media reported.

Sanchez said while Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas, reconciliation is the only way out, according to the Europa Press news agency. He stressed that efforts should be directed toward preventing the conflict from spreading to a regional level and achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A two-state solution should be achieved to this end, he added.

1646 GMT — Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian man

Israeli forces shot dead a 19-year-old Palestinian man near the Salem military checkpoint outside Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

It said Anas Raed Farid Manasra was shot in the head and chest. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

1558 GMT — Israeli intel agency chief says it failed in stopping Hamas attack

The head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency on Monday took responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas from carrying out its deadly rampage through Israeli towns.

"Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately, on Saturday we were unable to generate sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted," said Shin Bet director Ronen Bar in a statement.

"As the one who heads the organization, the responsibility for this is on me. There will be time for investigations. Now we fight."

1520 GMT — Raisi says Iran backs Palestinians but 'resistance' groups decide independently

Supporting the Palestinians is Iran's foreign policy priority but the "resistance" groups make their own independent decisions, President Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian counterpart in a phone call on Monday, Iranian state media reported.

They quoted Raisi as also telling Russia's Vladimir Putin: "There is a possibility of the conflict between Israel and Palestinians expanding to other fronts."

1549 GMT — Palestinian death toll tops 2,800

At least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and 10,850 injured since Israel launched attacks on Gaza, Hamas's media office has said.

1549 GMT — 'Catastrophic increase' in Gaza toll possible: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned about the possibility of a "catastrophic increase" in civilian victims in Gaza.

Following calls with several Middle East leaders, Putin also said there was a risk the conflict could become a "regional war", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to coordinate with all "constructive partners" to stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.

1521 GMT — EU leaders will meet to deal with war fallout in Europe

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Tuesday as concern mounts that the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe and bring more refugees in search of sanctuary.

"The conflict could have major security consequences for our societies," EU Council President Charles Michel said as he announced the video summit.

The meeting will also focus on getting aid to civilians and working with other countries in the region to try to stop tensions from spreading.

1508 GMT — 'Time running out' for political solution in Gaza war, Iran warns

Iran has warned that 'time running out' for a political solution in the Gaza war.

Iran said time was running short to reach a political solution in the Israel-Gaza conflict, warning of the "possibility of expanding the scope of war and conflict to other fronts".

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday held phone calls with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, during which he warned against the continuation of crimes by Israel, the president's political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi, said on X, formerly Twitter.

During his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Raisi warned of a "possibility of expanding the scope of war and conflict to other fronts".

"If this happens, it will be more difficult to control the situation," Raisi said, according to state news agency IRNA.

1459 GMT — Hamas does not speak for Palestinian people: UK

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has affirmed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Britain's position remains that armed group Hamas does not speak for ordinary Palestinian people.

A readout of a call between the two, issued by Sunak's office on Monday said: "The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s position that Hamas does not speak for ordinary Palestinians.

"More broadly, the Prime Minister and President Abbas agreed that the international community must intensify efforts to break the cycle of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

"The Prime Minister affirmed that the UK continues to support a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state existing alongside a safe and secure Israel."

1459 GMT — UK raising Palestinian aid by a third with extra $12M

The UK will increase its humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people by a third, sending an extra $12 million, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced.

"An acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding to which we must respond. We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too," he told parliament.

1426 GMT — Hamas fires 'barrage of missiles' at Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

The armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas said it has fired a "barrage of missiles" on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its attack came in response to Israel's "targeting of civilians".

Earlier, the Israeli army confirmed "sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem", Israel's biggest cities, while a parliament meeting starting the legislative winter session was interrupted by the rocket alarm.

1400 GMT — UN Security Council to discuss Israel-Hamas war

The UN Security Council said it will discuss the Israel-Hamas war as the crisis deepens with Israel gearing up for a ground offensive in Gaza.

The council said it will start deliberations at 2200 GMT.

Diplomats say two competing draft resolutions are being discussed: one from Russia urging a ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, but making no mention of Hamas, and one sponsored by Brazil, calling the Hamas attacks on October 7 that triggered the war an act of terrorism.

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees has warned that Gaza faces an "unprecedented human catastrophe" if supply of water and other vital supplies is not restored by the Israeli authorities.

Russia's draft resolution calls for "unimpeded" humanitarian aid and "an immediate" ceasefire.

The Brazilian version differs by stating that it "unequivocally rejects and condemns the attacks by Hamas" and the taking of hostages by the Palestinian group.

1400 GMT — 24 hours left for aid to enter Gaza before 'catastrophe': WHO

The World Health Organization has warned there were only "24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left" in Gaza before "a real catastrophe" sets in.

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al Mandhari said the bombarded, besieged territory must be allowed to receive convoys of aid, currently stuck at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

If assistance does not arrive, doctors will have to "prepare death certificates for their patients", he told AFP.

1400 GMT — Gaza authority rejects Israeli army claims on displaced Palestinians

A government spokesperson in Gaza has rebuffed Israeli army claims that 600,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the ongoing war with Hamas, saying that in fact just 70,000 people have been displaced from northern Gaza to the south.

"The occupation (Israeli army) continues to spread lies and allegations as part of its psychological warfare alongside its heinous military aggression against our people," Salama Marouf told a press conference.

He said, "the latest of these is what was reported by The Washington Post yesterday about a spokesperson for the Israeli army claiming the displacement of over 600,000 citizens from northern Gaza toward what they claim are 'safe areas' in the south of Gaza."

1342 GMT — Eleven journalists killed, over 20 injured in Gaza since Oct. 7

Eleven journalists have been killed in Gaza, with more than 20 injured and two missing since the start of the recent Israeli air strikes, a Palestinian journalists group said in a new report.

According to the report released by the Freedom Committee, affiliated with the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, 11 Palestinian journalists have been documented as killed by Israeli air strikes since Oct. 7.

A statement by the group provided "documentation of the targeting of journalists" from the start of the war on the Gaza until the evening of Oct. 15. It also decried "the violent escalation in the targeting of Palestinian journalists."

1338 GMT — Netanyahu warns Iran, Hezbollah not to 'test' Israel in north

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran and Hezbollah not to "test us" in the north.

Netanyahu gave a speech in the Israeli Knesset in which he said the world needed to unite to defeat Hamas.

He said "this war is also your war," and he compared Hamas to the Nazis.