Doctors in Gaza City faced with dwindling medical supplies performed surgery on floors, often without anesthesia, in a desperate bid to save badly wounded victims of an Israeli air strike that killed an estimated 500 Palestinians sheltering in the nearby Al Ahli Arab hospital.

Israel continued its air trikes on Gaza on Wednesday, according to Gaza’s interior ministry as outrage grew across the world over what Russia described as a "crime" by Israel.

The strike at the hospital on Tuesday night left gruesome scenes.

Hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge in the Al Ahli Arab and other hospitals in Gaza City, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the south of Gaza.

A video that was confirmed was from the hospital showed the hospital grounds strewn with torn bodies, many of them young children, as fire engulfed the building. The grass was strewn with blankets, school backpacks and other belongings.

On Wednesday morning the blast scene was littered with charred cars and the ground was blackened by debris.

Ambulances and private cars rushed some 350 casualties to Gaza City’s main hospital, Al Shifa, which was already overwhelmed with wounded from other strikes, said its director, Mohammed Abu Selmia.

Victims arrived with gruesome injuries, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qidra said.

Doctors in the overwhelmed hospital resorted to performing surgery on floor and in the halls, mostly without anesthesia.